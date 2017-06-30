Sidharth Malhotra is being missed by his fans a lot since his last movie, Baar Baar Dekho, flopped at the box office. He is now set to win hearts with his upcoming movie, It Happened One Night, which is an official adaptation of Ittefaq, the Rajesh Khanna-starrer blockbuster of 1969.

The film will star Sidharth, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles, while Shah Rukh Khan will produce the movie. This is the first time that these actors are coming together for a film.

SRK recently shared the first poster of It Happened One Night. Sonakshi, Sidharth, Karan Johar and Abhay Chopra followed, and posted the first look on social media with captions that will make you curious about the movie.

The poster features Sidharth in handcuffs, and people who have watched Ittefaq must have guessed the mystery behind it.

Here's how the celebrities shared the first look of the movie:

Shah Rukh Khan: "What exactly happened that night? #ItHappenedOneNight @S1dharthM @sonakshisinha @karanjohar @junochopra @abhayrchopra"

Sidharth Malhotra: "You haven't heard my part of the story yet!Coming tomorrow #ItHappenedOneNight @iamsrk @karanjohar @sonakshisinha @junochopra @abhayrchopra"

Sonakshi Sinha: "Maybe you should hear my side too... Coming tomorrow. #ItHappenedOneNight @iamsrk @karanjohar @S1dharthM @junochopra @abhayrchopra"

Karan Johar: "There are some dark secrets we will unveil tomorrow #IThappenedonenight @S1dharthM @sonakshisinha #akshaye @junochopra @abhayrchopra @iamsrk"

Abhay Chopra: "#ITHappenedOneNight that's a story we all want to know @iamsrk @karanjohar @S1dharthM @sonakshisinha #akshaye @junochopra"

Sidharth's upcoming movie is A Gentleman, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, while he is currently shooting for Aiyaary in Kashmir opposite Manoj Bajpayee. And his third film, It Happened One Night, is set to be released on November 3.

Check out the poster here: