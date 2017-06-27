Soundarya Rajnikanth‏'s VIP 2 (Velai Illa Pattadhaari 2) trailer has met with fairly positive reviews and has impressed Dhanush's fans. Amid all the response and views surrounding the video, the biggest moment came for the director when her little son watched the clip on her mobile.

"Doesn't get better than this !!! My papa watching #vip2 trailer !!! ❤️❤️❤️. [sic]" Soundarya Rajinikanth shared her excitement on Twitter. She has posted two snaps of her son watching the clip with the post.

The upcoming movie comes at a crucial stage for Soundarya as she is hungry for the success as her first movie Kochadaiiyaan starring her father Rajinikanth bombed at the box office.

Moreover, her personal life has taken a blow after she decided to end her marriage with industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar. The estranged couple is now seeking divorce and close to the separation.

Doesn't get better than this !!! My papa watching #vip2 trailer !!! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/W1J9nsw5Ti — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) June 26, 2017

Coming back to VIP 2 trailer, it gives an outline of the story. The clip begins with Raghuvaran, an unemployed, being reproached by his father (Samuthirakani) for not finding a job. The clip portrays the frustration of a jobless graduate when people request him to help with their household chores.

The video gives us a glimpse of his life with Shalini (Amala Paul) post marriage. Also, it shows the hurdles he faces after landing his dream job and the subsequent clash with a corporate company owner played by Bollywood actress Kajol.

However, a section of the audience did not like the trailer as they felt the team was churning out the same content and have called it "an old wine in a new bottle".