Megan Fox sets pulses racing by posting a racy selfie on social media to promote her line of intimates called The Megan Fox Collection at Frederick's Of Hollywood.

Also read: Megan Fox breaks silence on being fired from Transformers: 'I thought I was Joan of Arc'

Taking to Instagram, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star teases her 4.7 million followers on Thursday with a jaw-dropping mirror selfie. She stripped off for a photoshoot of her own lingerie brand.

Donning a low-cut bodysuit, the mother of three captioned the photo: "At it again. Sneak peek, coming soon - just in time for festival season."

Accessorising with several necklaces and a few gold rings, the brunette beauty completed her look with heavy smokey eyes and a rosy pink lip shade.

At it again. Sneak peak, coming soon- just in time for festival season. @fredericks_hollywood A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

At it again. Sneak peak, coming soon- just in time for festival season. @fredericks_hollywood A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

It is barely understandable from her enviable physique that she is the mother of three children with actor Brian Austin Green.

In the meantime, Megan recently opened up about the possibility of having a fourth child.

"My body is barely holding itself together. It's, like, stitched together with bubblegum and Scotch tape. It's gonna fall apart if I have another one," she admitted to Extra TV.

Megan's upcoming film Zeroville is slated to be released in 2018 while no official date has been confirmed yet.