At least 35 people were killed and 40 others injured in an attack at the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy area of Turkey's capital city Istanbul around 1:30 am local time on Sunday while they were celebrating the New Year. Officials of the US and Turkey called it a terrorist attack — the first in 2017.

According to Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin, the gunman shot dead a police officer who was guarding the gate at the Reina nightclub around 1:15 am local time. The nighclub is located in the Besiktas neighbourhood on the European shore of the Bosphorus. The area is known for its expensive, upper-middle class neighborhoods.

"A terrorist with a long-range weapon ... brutally and savagely carried out this incident by firing bullets on innocent people who were there solely to celebrate the New Year and have fun... He entered the club and attacked innocent people who were there to celebrate the new year. It was a cruel, cold-blooded act," Sahin told reporters adding that there was one attacker involved. CNN Turk reported that the gunman was dressed in a Santa Claus costume.

No terror outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. The gunman has also not been identified yet.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed "deep sadness" over the attack and said that he was being constantly updated on the investigation and the casualties by Prime Minister Binali Yildrim, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

According to the BBC, the Turkish government has ordered a media blackout for security reasons.

The channel quoted witnesses as saying that they heard a loud noise following which a security officer asked all of them to get out of the nightclub.

One victim said he didn't know how many attackers there were, but he saw one person and hid.

"I got shot in the (expletive) leg, man. These crazy people came in shooting everything," a victim told BBC adding that he wasn't sure how many attackers were there but he saw one gunman and hid.

The US embassy in Turkey has released a statement urging US citizens to avoid the Ortakoy area and be alert in the wake of the attack.

"We strongly urge US citizens in Turkey to directly contact concerned family members in the United States to advise them of your safety... U.S. citizens are reminded to review personal security plans, ensure communication connectivity, to remain aware of your surroundings, including local events, and to monitor local news for breaking events. Maintain a high level of vigilance and take appropriate steps to enhance your personal security," the statement read.