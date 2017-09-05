Star Plus' Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Season 3, which was launched in July, is rumoured to be going off air.

According to an India Forums report, the channel is contemplating pulling the plug on the show owing to its low Television Rating Points (TRPs).

This is when Barun Sobti's movie Tu Hai Mera Sunday with Rock On actress will release

It should be mentioned hre that despite the massive fan following of the series and its lead actor Barun Sobti, the third instalment of the show has had been receiving criticism from ardent viewers because Sanaya Irani — Barun's co-star from Season 1 — has been replaced by Shivani Tomar in the new season.

It seems Shivani romancing Barun hasn't gone down well with Barun-Sanaya fans, which has resulted in the low TRPs. It is a well-known fact that Barun and Sanaya's chemistry in the first season was the highlight of the show, and the on-screen couple was loved by millions.

Besides the lead actress, the storyline of the new season has also failed to impress viewers.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Season 3 producer Gul Khan has refused to comment on reports of the show going off air. "Let all the news be there. I am not responding to anymore rumours," she said.

But sources told the website that the show would indeed be pulled and Barun and the team would wrap up shoot on September 15.

Earlier, talking about trolls, Gul had told India Forums: "What can I say about the hate trolls! It's a bunch of faceless nameless people threatening you hiding behind fake names and false id's with no courage to come out in the open. Obviously, with the language they use and the class they reflect in their words, they wouldn't want their parents and families to see their real faces. I don't think it's worth our time! Let's talk about the show! It's a brand that we are taking forward and I am sure all the true fans of Sobti will watch it!"

It now remains to be seen if there is any truth to Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Season 3 going off air.