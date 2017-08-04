It didn't take a while, did it? Just hours after Brazilian star Neymar completed his move from FC Barcelona to PSG, former Premier League star forward Robbie Keane signed for Indian Super League side Atletico de Kolkata, now only to be referred by their initials ATK.

Keane, 37, who has played for clubs like Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in the past, gets re-associated with former Manchester United veteran striker Teddy Sheringham at the ISL side from Kolkata.

Sheringham, who has been roped in as the head coach of the team, formed a formidable partnership with Keane, up-front, during their time at Spurs.

"I feel extremely fortunate to have played for some of the best clubs in England and the USA, as well as representing my country at several major tournaments," Keane said after putting pen-to-paper to the ATK contract.

"At this stage of my career, the offer to experience a new league and culture in Asia appealed to me. To join the current Indian Super League champions is a great pleasure and through hard work I hope to bring the ATK fans more success and enjoyment over the course of the 2017/2018 season," the former 2009-10 Celtic Player of the Year, added.

Keane, who is the most-capped player for the Republic of Ireland national football team as well as the top scorer of the nation, has never really got his hands on the coveted Premier League trophy. He, however, has been the Tottenham Hotspur Player of the Year in 2003, 2006 and 2008.

Sheringham and Keane may have played just the 2002 season together at Spurs, fans have always wanted for more and the deadly combo would be once again on display when they combine as the coach and player this time around in ISL 2017, scheduled for a November start.

"His enthralling skills with the ball and willingness to take on the opposition without inhibition is an asset for any team. I am sure ATK's striking abilities will be bolstered with Robbie in the side," said Sheringham.

"I am sure the young Indian players we have selected from the domestic draft will learn from him about the way he goes about preparing for a major tournament like ISL."