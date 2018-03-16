Bengaluru FC manager Albert Roca claimed that the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017/18 final against Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium to be held Saturday, March 17 wouldn't be an easy game.

The two-time I-League winners made it to the final after a 3-1 aggregate victory over FC Pune City. On the other hand, a 4-1 aggregate defeat to FC Goa against the Chennai-based outfit meant John Gregory's side seal a berth in the final.

Luckily for Bengaluru FC, this season's final will be played at their home ground. The home support can help the hosts lift their first ISL title in their debut season. Roca admitted his men were ready for the challenge Saturday, but warned the Blues would be playing against a "very difficult team"

"Tomorrow it is a big game against a very difficult team Chennaiyin who has shown a lot of quality and talent. So we are not expecting an easy game for sure. It is the most difficult game of the season. But, we have done well until now and we are ready for the challenge," Roca explained.

Bengaluru FC had started preparations for the 2017/18 season in August with AFC Cup in mind. This, according to a few, had been an advantage for Roca's side as they are one win away from lifting the title.

The former Barcelona assistant manager also expressed his delight after his side made it to the final of the fourth edition of the ISL.

"First of all, I am very happy for the franchise, for the city. Not just to be in the top four, but also in the final. So it's important for everybody concerned. It's amazing. From the beginning we knew how difficult it will be for us to be here," Bengaluru FC boss said.

"I think we started in August, a little bit before than any other team because we had to play in the AFC Cup. We have tried to prepare to succeed this season.

"For sure, there is one more step. Until now, I am really really happy for everybody, for the staff, the players and the society. Also for the fans as they have always been behind the team, supporting us throughout the season," he added.