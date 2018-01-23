Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Pune City, co-owned by the Rajesh Wadhawan Group and Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor, announced the signing of Marko Stankovic and Manuel Jesus Ortiz Toribio "Lolo", on Tuesday January 23.

The two players will replace Damir Grgic and Robertino Pugliara in the FC Pune City squad, who have been released.

Marko began his senior pro career with DSV Leoben back in 2003, spending four seasons and scoring 12 goals in 95 appearances. He went on to then represent SK Sturm Graz, US Triestina Calcio and Austria Wien where he won the Austrian Bundesliga title and featured in the Europa League and UEFA Champions League in 2013-14 with the club.

Lolo, a product of the Sevilla FC youth system, represented the club's B team (2002-08) and main team (2008-10). He then moved to Malaga on loan. His stint with CA Osasuna was the longest in La Liga for him spending four seasons playing 98 matches and scoring five goals.

Lolo will reunite with FC Pune City coach Ranko Popovic under whom he played at Real Zaragoza in 2014-15 season.

"Lolo comes in with solid defensive skills. He can play as a centre back and also as a defensive midfielder," Popovic mentioned in a statement. "Marko, on the other hand, fits perfectly into our plans for the season bringing in energy and creativity in the midfield.

"They are experienced players and they will quickly adapt themselves to the Indian conditions and the style of football that we play. I believe both will play an important role for us in the second phase of the league."