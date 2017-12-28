Indian Super League side FC Pune City's head coach Ranko Popovic has been suspended for four matches and fined Rs 5 lakh with immediate effect for the club's upcoming games in the ISL 2017-18, mentioned a statement from the organisers on Thursday December 28.

"All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee found FC Pune City coach Popovic in breach of Article 50 (misconduct against match officials) and Article 58 (offensive behaviour and fair play) for the remarks he made against match officials at the post-match press conference in Goa after the match between FC Goa and FC Pune City [on December 23]," mentioned the statement.

The four matches Popovic will be missing from the sidelines:

Saturday Dec 30: FC Pune City vs NorthEast United FC

Thursday Jan 4: Kerala Blasters vs FC Pune City

Saturday Jan 13: Chennaiyin FC vs Pune City

Saturday Jan 20: FC Pune City vs ATK

"Mr. Ranko Popovic, Head Coach of FC Pune City is fined Rs 5,00,000 (Five Lakh INR) and is suspended for 4 (four) matches of FC Pune City, from the date of this decision," the AIFF Disciplinary Committee report added.

"The amount should be deposited to All India Football Federation within 10 days from the date of communication of this decision and until such payment, the match suspension to continue, over and above 4 match suspension."

Serbian football coach Popovic joined the ISL side only earlier this year, replacing previous season's coach Antonio Habas.

FC Pune City have won four times and lost thrice from their seven matches in ISL 2017-18 season so far (as on December 28).