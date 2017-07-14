Latest entrants of the Indian Super League, the Jamshedpur side owned by Tata Steel, has bagged Steve Coppell as their new coach. Former Kerala Blasters hotshot Ishfaq Ahmed, too, has joined the new outfit as the assistant coach.

Coppell and Ishfaq played a major part for Sachin Tendulkar's Kerala Blasters last season as they made it to the final of the tournament, eventually losing to Atletico de Kolkata.

Join us in welcoming our coaches former England winger Steve Coppell & @ishuberk as #JamshedpurFC kicks off its @IndSuperLeague journey.#ISL pic.twitter.com/jshqsIZAzw — Tata Steel (@TataSteelLtd) July 14, 2017

Although not officially confirmed, it has been learnt that the Kerala side have managed to rope in former England U21 team manager Stuart Pearce.

The 62-year-old Coppell, previously the manager of top English sides like Manchester City and Crystal Palace, has over 30 years of coaching experience under his belt and he was recently associated with English side Portsmouth as the director of football, before moving to Kerala Blasters.

Coppell, referred to as one of the most lethal wingers of his time, made a total of 322 appearances for Manchester United between 1975 and 1983, scoring 53 times. His playing career was cut short owing to a knee injury and thereafter, he entered football management.