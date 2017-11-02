The opening match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017 has been moved from Kolkata to Kochi, the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) have announced on Thursday. The date of the match remains the same -- November 17.

The ISL organisers mentioned that the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata will host the ISL 2017 final on March 17 and as a result the opening match has been moved to the JLN Stadium in Kochi.

Kerala Blasters take on ATK in the season opener this month.

"The decision has been taken post reviewing the grand success of Kolkata hosting the FIFA Under-17 World Cup final concluded recently," mentioned FSDL in a release.

"ISL started its journey from Kolkata in October 2014 with a glamorous ceremony, the city of Kolkata for the first time will play host to the ISL grand finale on Saturday, 17th March 2018."

The change is fixtures as follows:

· 17 th November 2017 : Kerala Blasters FC Vs ATK at Kochi

November 2017 : Kerala Blasters FC Vs ATK at Kochi · 9th February 2018 : ATK vs Kerala Blasters FC at Kolkata

The ISL 2017 group phase ends on March 4 next year, when ATK takes on NorthEast United FC at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Download the PDF format of ISL 2017 schedule.