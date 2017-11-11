http://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/654343/indian-super-league.jpg IBTimes IN

Former Liverpool forward Robbie Keane is one of the biggest stars of the ISL 2017. The Republic of Ireland legend is expected to be a key member of ATK as the two-time Indian Super League champions eye a hat-trick of titles.

Keane, 37, who donned his goalscoring boots and delivered as expected during ATK's preseason tour of Dubai, could however, miss out on the opening match of the ISL 2017 for his team. As a matter of fact, it is being reported that Keane could sit out for the initial week of the competition.

"To be very honest, he (Robbie Keane) is suffering a niggle in the left foot, I'm still not sure if he will fly back to Ireland, but he might miss some games," an ATK team member has been quoted as saying by IANS on Saturday November 11.

Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS

Kerala Blasters take on ATK in the opening game of ISL 2017 on November 17 at the JLN Stadium Kochi. This is a repeat of last year's final.

Keane, 37, who has played for clubs like Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in the past, got re-associated with former Manchester United veteran striker Teddy Sheringham at the ISL side from Kolkata.

Sheringham, who has been roped in as the head coach of the team, formed a formidable partnership with Keane, up-front, during their time at Spurs.