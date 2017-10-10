With the new Indian Super League (ISL) season just over a month away, FC Goa launched its official membership programme for fans on Tuesday. The membership programme called 'Gaur Nation' offers members a fantastic choice of offerings available with different tiers of membership to suit every need.

Additionally, members can receive personalized merchandise, along with season tickets and the opportunity to avail of early bird tickets. All tiers of membership offer fans early access to tickets.

The programme is divided into four distinct tiers – Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze with each tier offering buyers various offers and merchandise.

Platinum membership

The Platinum tier which is the highest category awards fans with a membership card and merchandise including silicone bands, luggage tags, key-chains, customised polo t-shirts and caps. A platinum member also receives season tickets in the West Upper stand at the member's enclosure in addition to early access to purchasing an additional three-member enclosure tickets and four general season tickets.

A platinum member can also enroll his/her kid(s) as a player escort and will receive an invite to the FC Goa annual awards. A platinum membership can be bought for INR 14,000, exclusive of taxes.

Gold membership

A Gold programme member will receive a personalized welcome kit complete with a gold card, silicone bands, luggage tags, keychains, customized polo t-shirts and caps. They will also receive season tickets in the East Upper stand and will have early access to purchase four additional general season tickets.

Both the platinum and gold members will have an exclusive stadium entry point as well. A gold membership costs INR 9250, exclusive of taxes.

Silver membership

Fans purchasing a Silver membership will receive a personalized kit which includes a silver card, silicone bands, luggage tags and keychains in addition to season tickets in the North and South Upper stands. A silver member also has early access to three additional season tickets.

The cost for a silver membership is INR 5000, exclusive of taxes.

Bronze membership

A Bronze membership includes a personalized kit including a bronze card and silicone bands, luggage tags and keychains. This tier offers the member a 15 day window prior to general tickets going on sale in order to purchase his/her ticket.

The cost to avail a bronze membership will be INR 1250 without taxes.