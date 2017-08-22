Bengaluru FC (BFC) are one of the two new teams of Indian Super League (ISL) 2017, and the club have already made some brilliant signings in the players draft besides bringing some quality foreign players. However, signing India's number one goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu from Norwegian club, Stabek FC could be one of their best signings.

The Bengaluru-based have been one of the best teams in the I-League ever since the club was formed in 2013. Bengaluru FC have also taken rapid strides, winning the I-League twice. They will be looking to play some good football in the ISL, and find immediate success in their maiden season.

With the signing of Sandhu, the club have shown that their determination to challenge all other teams in the competition. It was Bengaluru's swift action when they learned about Sandhu's availability, which made the deal go through.

Such kind of serious interest and commitment from BFC also impressed the goalkeeper, who wants to shine for the club in AFC Cup as well.

"The transfer window in Norway was supposed to close on August 16. Unlike other clubs, BFC showed serious interest and commitment in buying and moved in quickly to pay my transfer fee to Stabaek FC," Sandhu told the Times of India in an interview.

"Moreover, BFC is a very professional club, competing in international competitions like AFC Cup and it's important for me to play more competitive games before the 2019 Asian Cup."

He is one of the few Indian players to ever play in Europe. He also holds the special distinction of being the only footballer from India to feature in the prestigious UEFA Europa League. After having played competitive football in Norway, Sandhu will be looking forward to a different challenge in his home country, where ISL is the biggest football league in India.

The quality of football may be different in India and Norway, but with some quality players involved in the ISL, Sandhu will witness the tough nature of competition in the competition.