The cut-off date for retaining players by the nine teams playing in the Indian Super League 2017, remained July 7. All of them, except the new side from Jamshedpur, owned by Tata Steel, were given the option of retaining two of their star Indian players.

While some have decided to exercise that power, some have shifted total attention to the ISL Player Draft 2017 where all the non-retained players will be available to be scooped up by the teams in a heated auction-like occasion.

With the number of foreigners who can take to the field at one given time, reduced to five, the franchises have acted swiftly in retaining a host of Indian goalkeepers.

Here is the list of players the teams have decided to retain:

Atletico de Kolkata - Debjit Majumder (Goalkeeper), Prabir Das (defender)

FC Goa - Laxmikant Kattimani (Goalkeeper), Mandar Rao Desai (Midfielder)

Kerala Blasters - Sandesh Jhingan (Defender), CK Vineeth (Forward)

Bengaluru FC - Sunil Chhetri (Forward), Udanta Singh (Forward)

NorthEast United FC - Rehenesh (Goalkeeper), Rowlin Borges (Midfielder)

Mumbai City FC - Amrinder Singh (Goalkeeper), Sehnaj Singh (Defensive Midfielder)

FC Pune - Vishal Kaith (Goalkeeper)

Chennaiyin FC - Karanjit Singh (Goalkeeper)

Delhi Dynamos - None