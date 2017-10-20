Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa have received a major boost ahead of the ISL 2017 season. The Gaurs registered their first win of the pre-season tour on Thursday with a clinical 3-0 victory over Spanish Tercera Division side Deportiva Minera.

Ferran Corominas put the Indian football side ahead with a tap in just before half time while Manuel Arana and Adrian Colunga added two more goals in the second period. This was Adrian's second goal in three games in Spain.

Both teams began the game cautiously, playing the ball out of defence and attempting to hold on to the ball. As a result, there were not too many chances created.

The Gaurs were looking for their first victory in Spain and hence they attempted to hold on to the ball and play it around in the hope of cracking open the Minera defence while the Spanish outfit attempted to hit the Gaurs on the counter.

The game sprung to life towards the end of the half however, after Corominas got on to the end of a low cross to tap past the Minera goal keeper, giving the Gaurs the lead. Not long after, the referee blew the whistle for half-time with the Gaurs going into the break a goal to the good for the first time on the tour.

It was more of the same in the second half as Sergio Lobera's men attempted to hold on to their lead, despite a number of changes to the squad.

FC Goa found themselves two goals to the good thereafter through a well taken shot from Manuel Arana. From then on, the Gaurs controlled the game and shut the opposition out with crisp passing and possession play.

They were quick to add a third goal through striker Adrian Colunga who netted his second goal in three pre-season games. The match eventually petered out to a close with neither team able to get the ball into the back of the net.

The Gaurs will continue to train at the La Manga Club in Spain before returning to Goa on 27th October 2017.