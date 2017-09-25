Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City have announced Ranko Popovic as their new coach. The Serbian will make his managerial debut in the Indian Super League with FC Pune City in the 2017-18 season.

Popovic was impressed with the club's vision, which played an important role in helping him take this ISL offer.

"I am delighted to be joining FC Pune City. The people at the club, their vision and their values together with the opportunity to develop and build this team to its full potential made this an offer that was difficult to turn down. I can't wait to get started," said Popovic.

Popovic began his managerial career in 2001 with Austrian club TuS FC Arnfels, followed by a stint with another Austrian club FC Pachern from 2004-2006. In 2006, he was in charge of Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the J1 league for a year before going back to his homeland coaching FC Spartak Subotica in the Serbian Super Liga until 2009.

Popovic returned to Japan managing Oita Trinita, FC Machida Zelvia, FC Tokyo eventually climbing the progress ladder to manage Cerezo Osaka, one of the strongest teams in Japanese league football. It was during his managerial stint when the club signed Uruguayan star Diego Forlan.

During his time in Japan, he promoted several young players who went on to receive debut call-ups for the national team.

In 2014-15, he went to Spain to coach Segunda Division club Real Zaragoza where he led the team to finals of the La Liga play-offs. A season later, he joined Thai Premier League Champions Buriram United FC where he won the Thai League Cup and Mekong Club Championship.