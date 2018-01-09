Indian Super League side FC Goa have announced the signings of India U-19 goalkeeper Mohammed Nawaz and winger Lalmuankima. Nawaz will join FC Goa's development team that competes in the Goa Pro League, while Lalmuankima will join the first team set up.

Nawaz is a Manipuri born goalkeeper who was part of the Indian team that took part in the 2016 BRICS U-17 tournament held in Goa and started for the team in their fixtures against eventual winners Brazil, China, Russia and South Africa.

He was also a part of the Indian U-19 team that took part in the AFC U-19 championship in Saudi Arabia recently.

Lalmuankima is an established I-league player who was a part of the Aizawl FC set up. He is a winger who can play as a forward/inside forward as well. He made history with Aizawl when the club won the title in the 2016-17 season, finishing ahead of a number of Indian heavyweights.

Additionally, he was awarded the Best Forward of 2017 in the Mizoram Premier League.