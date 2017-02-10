Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system took down missiles fired by terror group ISIS from Egypt's Sinai late on Wednesday. ISIS' 'Sinai Province' claimed that it was behind the attacks that aimed at the southern Israel's popular Red Sea resort town, Eilat.

ISIS, known to be active in the Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, said that they had fired a barrage of Grad rockets, Haaretz reported. These missiles were intercepted by Iron Dome, which are designed to intercept short-range rockets and artillery shells from 4km to 70km.

Amaq news agency, which is aligned with the terror group, reportedly stated that it will continue its war against "the infidels," and warned of carrying out more severe attacks in the future.

The Iron Dome took down three missiles that entered Israel. No one was hurt or no property was destroyed in the missile attack proving the efficacy of the Israeli defence systems. The fourth missile reportedly fell short of the populated area.

However, Eilat's Joseftal Hospital treated 11 people for shock following the attack, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The Iron Dome intercepting the ISIS missiles was also captured on video and shared on social media sites.