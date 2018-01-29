TV hunk Nakuul Mehta aka Shivaay Oberoi of Ishqbaaaz seems to have taken a break from his show.

The actor along with his beautiful wife Jankee Parekh has travelled to Udaipur, Rajasthan, to ring in their sixth wedding anniversary. On their special day, Nakuul shared an adorable picture of them on Instagram. Wishing her on their 6th wedding anniversary, he wrote: "Happy VI 'Best Half'".

Shivaay-Anika's Ishqbaaaz not to go off air; makers plan new twists and turns in story

Jankee too posted a romantic picture where the couple is gazing straight into each other's eyes. "Thank you for being the husband I thought could never exist outside of fairy tales. Happy 6th to us baby," she wrote on her Instagram page.

Nakuul and Jankee dated for about nine years before tying the knot in 2012. While Nakuul went on to become one of the most sought after TV actors, Jankee continues to pursue a career in music.

AVTA 2017: Ishqbaaaz wins three awards; Nakuul Mehta expresses gratitude from London [VIDEOS]

A few weeks ago, Nakuul took a sarcastic dig at the Government's decision to ban condom ads during prime which had sparked off a debate on social media.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "Can't wait for #Ishqbaaaz to be heavily sponsored by CONDOM adverts cause hey.. we are at 10pm." He further tweeted, "Yes, because condoms are terrible. Who needs family planning & safe sex is overrated. And yes let's win a GOLD medal in the only sport we can beat China at!"

In another news, Ishqbaaaz, which has been winning hearts across the globe, recently bagged an array of awards at the Asian Viewers Television Awards 2017 (AVTA 2017), which honours the best of Asian Television.

Ishqbaaaz won three awards, Best Actor, Best Actress (Surbhi Chandna) and Best Show trophies. The event was also attended by several Asian TV personalities.