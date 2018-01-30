Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar starrer Hindi Medium directed by Saket Chaudhary didn't only manage to take up a rather interesting cause of the Hindi-English divide with a fun humorous take, but also managed to become one of the most successful films in 2017.

The film ran its good time in theatres across and did amazing business. The movie was loved by thousands worldwide and is an awesome watch, no matter how many times one tunes into it. Hum TV one of the leading channels in Pakistan premiered Hindi Medium recently. After the premiere, a lot of people took to social media to showcase their love for the film specially Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar's performance and the message the film puts across.

Talking about Hindi Medium's popularity in Pakistan post its television premiere was appreciated by the masses because of its universal connect. Its great to see a film like Hindi Medium finding a great fan base in the neighbouring country.

‎Spokesperson quote - Irrfan is elated with the response he got on social media from the fans post the Pakistan TV premiere. Not only is Hindi Medium receiving awards, it is still touching hearts of the people from different countries months after the release.