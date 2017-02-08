Marvel has had a great year with Netflix last year. The production house released Jessica Jones, Daredevil, and Luke Cage, which resulted in many fans turning to the online streaming platform. The association continues this year as Marvel and Netflix dropped the first official trailer of their upcoming show – Iron Fist. This will mark the first Marvel – Netflix show of this year and fourth show overall.

Also Read: [EXCLUSIVE] Legion TV series: Legion creator reveals Prof X will meet Legion; and why THIS X-Men character must get a TV show

While the first trailer was released at New York Comic Con in October last year, the makers have released the global trailer recently giving fans a better look at the story line and cast.

Official synopsis is as follows:

Billionaire Danny Rand (played by Finn Jones) returns to New York City after being missing for years, trying to reconnect with his past and his family legacy. He fights against the criminal elements corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.

Marvel's Iron Fist star cast features Finn Jones as Danny Rand aka Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing, David Wenham as Harold Meachum, Jessica Stroup as Joy Meachum, and Tom Pelphrey as Ward Meachum. Jessica Jones star Carrie-Anne Moss will be seen as lawyer Jeri Hogarth.

What does the trailer reveal?

- The first thing that is revealed in the trailer is that Danny Rand rose from death after the jet carrying the ten-year-old Rand and his parents crashed and his parents died. He was the lone survivor. Rand returns to take hold of his empire, Rand Enterprises.

- Danny trained in K'un Lun, a mystical land set in Himalayas, surrounded by monk like looking trainers.

- Danny is come back home to save it from "bad people (criminals) that have gotten on the inside." These criminals can be fought only by people with special skills and Danny (aka Iron Fist) is here for that motive. "I have been training my whole life for this. This is my destiny," Iron Fist says in the trailer.

- He is the final defender and he has arrived with world's greatest powers in his fist.

- Iron Fist will be joined by Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) in "The Defenders," an eight-episode event series that will see the four superheroes fighting a powerful threat together.

Questions that will be answered in the first season:

- How did Danny reach K'un Lun?

- What took him so long to return?

- Who does he defeat to become the 66th Iron Fist?

- Who are the bad people in the series?

How many episodes: The first season will air 13 episodes, each lasting for an hour.

Premiere date and time: Marvel's Iron Fist premieres with 13 episodes on Netflix on March 17, 2017 at 12:01am PT.

You can watch the trailer below: