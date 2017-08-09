Another case of online abuse and threat came to the fore when a Bengaluru-based journalist faced the wrath of actor Vijay's fans for comparing his film Sura with Jab Harry Met Sejal.

It all started when journalist Dhanya Rajendran tweeted that Jab Harry Met Sejal is "worse" than Vijay's Sura, as she could at least sit till the interval while watching the latter.

Soon, a series of abusive tweets started pouring in from Vijay fans threatening the female scribe. So many were the hate comments that #PublicityBeepDhanya was trending on Twitter with which over 30,000 tweets were made targeting the journalist.

"Twitter India blacklisted the hashtag immediately after I pointed out to them that they can't talk about security for women when there is a hashtag that is an abuse trend. My only problem is I have access to Twitter people, so I could do it. What about so many others who don't?" Dhanya told The Indian Express.

It has been reported that four persons have been identified by the police and are being tracked for making abusive and threatening tweets.

Not just journalists, many a times, celebs too face a similar situation for expressing their views on social media. While many choose to ignore the trolls, some slam them by replying.