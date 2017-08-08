India cricketer Irfan Pathan is quite active on social media. He regularly posts photos of him and family members while sharing some special moments of his life.

Likewise, the all-rounder, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Tuesday, shared a picture on Facebook in which he is seen with a Rakhi tied to his hand but it did not go down well with the trollers.

This festival celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. As per the tradition, sisters tie a rakhi around the wrist of their brothers and in return, assures to protect her against all odds.

Irfan, too, seems to have done the same and celebrated the festival in his own style.

Some belonging to Islamic faith trolled him for doing what they called 'unIslamic'. They said it was disgraceful for a true Muslim. But many Muslims lauded him too as his move reflected the unity in diversity of India.

Rakshabandhan is celebrated by millions of Indians across the world. Though it is seen as a Hindu festival, people cutting across religions embrace the ceremony by bonding with their siblings.

Last month, when he posted a picture of him with his wife, trollers slammed him for letting his wife show her face and arms. Mohammed Shami was also trolled in a similar way when he posted a picture with his wife last year.

Indeed many social media users replied to Irfan's post by greeting 'Happy Raksha Bandhan'.