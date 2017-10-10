Asian football giants Iran go into a mouthwatering encounter with European football giants Germany on Tuesday October 10 at the DY Patil Stadium in Goa. Both sides enter the match at the back of wins in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017.

Whoever wins tonight, seals a berth in the knockout stages of the tournament in India.

Both Iran and Germany have three points each from Group C of the Under 17 World Cup, while the other two -- Costa Rica and Guinea, are yet to open their mark. While Germany recorded a 2-1 win over Costa Rica, Iran beat Guinea 3-1.

Germany eyeing history

Although the current World champions in football, Germany have never been able to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

This time however, they are looking to creating history.

Watch out for Germany forward Jann-Fiete Arp

The likes of Jann-Fiete Arp, Elias Abouchabaka and Nicolas Kuhn remain the danger men. Despite that, Germany coach Christian Wuck remains wary of their opponents. "Iran have a bit of advantage," mentioned Wuck.

"They know the place, the temperature. But if my players are cool and fit, we can score a lot of goals."

Iran bank on experience

Iran have played in Goa before during the AFC U-16 Championship 2016 and that experience could come out handy.

Iran coach Abbas Chamanian can bank on the services of the consistent Mohammad Sharifi.

IRAN vs GERMANY

Date - October 10

Time - 8 pm IST, 6 pm Iran time, 3:30 pm CET

Venue - JLN Stadium Goa

Watch live in the following ways

TV guide

Sony ESPN/HD, DD Sports (India)

Eurosport Deutschland (Germany)

beIN Sports Arabia (Iran)

Radio commentary

Akashvani All India Radio [FM Rainbow] (India)

Live streaming

Sony Liv (India)

Live scores

Twitter (FIFA)