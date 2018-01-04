As expected, India cricket team stars Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni got retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) respectively on Thursday January 4 during the IPL Player Retention event in Mumbai.

India's hitman Rohit Sharma also found his place back at Mumbai Indians.

Here is the complete list of retained players

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni

Suresh Raina

Ravindra Jadeja

Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Daredevils

Chris Morris

Rishabh Pant

Shreyas Iyer

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya

Jasprit Bumrah

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kings XI Punjab

Royal Challengers Bangalore