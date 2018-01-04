As expected, India cricket team stars Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni got retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) respectively on Thursday January 4 during the IPL Player Retention event in Mumbai.
India's hitman Rohit Sharma also found his place back at Mumbai Indians.
Here is the complete list of retained players
Chennai Super Kings
MS Dhoni
Suresh Raina
Ravindra Jadeja
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Daredevils
Chris Morris
Rishabh Pant
Shreyas Iyer
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma
Hardik Pandya
Jasprit Bumrah
Paltan, here are the 3⃣ retained champions!@ImRo45, @hardikpandya7 & @Jaspritbumrah93 will continue to entertain you in MI colours. ?#CricketMeriJaan #VivoIPLretention pic.twitter.com/ZxRGUwDaiL— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 4, 2018
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore