The Chennai Super Kings are making a comeback in IPL 2018 post their two-year hiatus from the cash-rich league after being suspended for their involvement in 2013 spot-fixing case. Besides CSK, Rajasthan Royals are the other suspended team, set for a return, replacing Gujarat Lions and Rising Pune Supergiant, who replaced the two teams, for the last two editions.

The IPL 2018 is expected to be interesting with a large number of players set to go under the hammer in the auction next February. However, teams will be given the option of retaining players, which will only be finalised after the November 21 meeting between the team owners and the governing council.

The governing body of the IPL wants the franchises to allow the option of retaining three players, but it is not official. However, the two-time IPL champions, CSK have made plans as to who they are going to retain for the IPL 2018, reports leading Tamil newspaper, Daily Thanthi.

The reports further states that they are surely going to retain MS Dhoni for IPL 2018. He will be retained as the captain of the franchise. Besides the wicket-keeper batsman, off-spinner R Ashwin will also be retained. It seems to be unfortunate for Suresh Raina, who missed the cut. When it comes to a foreign player, CSK have zoomed in on Faf Du Plessis.

No one would be surprised with their decision to retain Dhoni, who has a huge fan following in Chennai due to his previous association with the franchise.

He is still regarded as one of the best players in the country.

However, Raina will consider himself unlucky.

On the contrary, it could be a good thing for the left-hander as he can be bought in the fresh auction for mega money as he is one of the most consistent PL performers since the first edition of the league.