The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 is more than 6 months away, but already there is a big interest among the franchises. Huge number of players are expected to go under the hammer during the IPL 2018 players auction, which would mean teams could resemble a fresher look in the 11th edition of the IPL.

However, everyone has been talking about the IPL player retention policy. Six teams are for the motion while two are against the idea. The IPL Governing Council (GC) also wants teams to retain some players ahead of the auction, but the number of stars to be retained per team is yet to be finalised.

In order to discuss all these things like retention policy, there is an important meeting including IPL GC and the owners of the franchises to come to a common conclusion. The meeting is slated for November 21.

Some of the teams do not want a cap on the number of Indian players a franchise can retain, reported "The Times of India".

No cap on India players makes sense for some

This makes huge sense for some of the franchises, who have some wonderful Indian cricketers in their squad. For example, look at Mumbai Indians (MI), who have the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Harbhajan Singh. These players have all performed for the defending champions, and choosing just one or two would not be an easy task for the team management.

The same theory also applies to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they have the likes of Umesh Yadav, Manish Pandey, Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa. What about Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)? They too have some solid India players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal.

If the IPL GC gives ears to the idea of no cap on retention of India players, it is MI, KKR and RCB, who could prove to be winners of the meeting later in the month.