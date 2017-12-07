Ever since the advent of Indian Premier League, the concept of players' auction has become a regular phenomenon in the cash-rich event. The 11th edition of the competition is going to witness another mega auction, and teams will have to pick the right player, who can help them lift the title.

Talking about titles, RCB have been one team, who are yet to lift the title. They have had some star players in their camp, but things have not worked out well in the past.

With the IPL Governing Council having decided on the number of players a team can retain in IPL 2018, it will be interesting to see who RCB decides to not let go.

Here is a look at some options for RCB

Indians

Virat Kohli

One cannot imagine RCB without Virat Kohli, who has only played for one franchise since the first edition. The India captain is a run-machine and his match-winning ability stands out the most. Kohli will lead RCB in the 11th edition and the right-hander will be eager to help RCB help them win their first title.

Kohli in IPL 2017 – 10 matches, 308 runs Overall IPL career – 149 matches, 4418 runs

Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB have always had a blessed batting unit, but their bowlers have let them down most number of times. However, leggie Chahal has been their best spinner, picking wickets and has gradually become one of India's key bowlers in the limited over series. Chahal could be the only bowler RCB retain.

Chahal in IPL 2017 – 13 matches, 14 wickets Overall IPL career – 56 matches, 70 wickets

KL Rahul

Rahul is a flexible batsman, and his ability to bat at any number makes him an instant hit. The right-hander can make use of the field restrictions when he opens the innings and can also finish off games with his brilliant striking ability. If RCB do not retain the player before the auction, they might want to go for RTM option.

KL Rahul in 2017 – Did not play Overall IPL career – 39 matches, 725 runs

Overseas

AB De Villiers

The South African superstar has been a solid performer for RCB, and his batting exploits are second to none. He can win matches from impossible situations and very few batsmen in world cricket can be dangerous than ABD when on song. With Kohli and De Villiers, they can form a strong partnership and bring glory to the franchise as well.

ABD in 2017 – 9 matches, 216 runs Overall IPL career – 129 matches, 3473 runs

Besides ABD, they might not go for any other foreigner players such as Chris Gayle, Kane Richardson and Samuel Badree can be tempting. They also need to think about how their purse will be hit as well.