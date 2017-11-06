Colin Munro has shown his batting capabilities during the ongoing India versus New Zealand series, and his ton in the second T20I on Saturday (November 4) certainly grabbed a lot of eyeballs. With the IPL 2018 auction set to take place next year in February, the left-hander is expected to be one of the big guys.

The all-rounder, who also bowls some gentle medium pace, has been part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) squad in the past, but has not been able to impress. He has only played four matches in the competition. Munro was released by KKR ahead of IPL 2017.

The IPL 2018 auction is going to be fresh, with only few players (official number to be confirmed later) being allowed to be retained by the franchises, meaning all the teams will undergo huge changes to their squads. Munro could be on the radar of a number of teams, which could lead to a bidding war as well.

"There are not many cricketers in modern day cricket who can strike the ball cleanly from the word go. He is fearless and Munro is known for his pyrotechnics," "The Times of India" quoted an IPL analyst as saying.

"He will definitely be sought-after during the auction. I don't know if he will be in the top five buys but he will certainly be a match-winner that every team wants."

What is so special about the player?

The New Zealand all-rounder, when on song, can tear apart any bowling attack in the world with his bat. He is known for his big hitting skills, and can clear any ground in the world with ease. He is a flexible batsman, and can play in various batting positions. He can open the innings as well as come down the order and slog from the very first ball in the final few overs too.

Munro can also roll his arm over, and provide those extra overs, which will always be useful to his captain.

He also has some rich experience of playing in T20 leagues around the world. Munro has played for Sydney Sixers and Trinbago Knight Riders in the Big Bash and the Caribbean Premier League respectively.