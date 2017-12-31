India have been a wonderful side in world cricket, and IPL can take certain credit in this regard, especially when it comes to limited overs game. Lesser known Indian cricketers, who perform in the IPL, have benefitted from the cash-rich event by making it to the Indian team.

Franchises are always on the lookout for quality players from the domestic circuit, and with IPL 2018 auction going to be a big thing, domestic performers will be earning a good contract. Two such players are pacers Navdeep Saini and Rajneesh Gurbani, who according to former India pacer L Balaji will be on the radar of many IPL teams.

"Over the years, IPL has been an ideal platform for young Indian pacers to flourish. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Siraj have all benefitted from the IPL. I believe upcoming pacers like Saini and Gurbani would definitely be on the radar of IPL franchises," Balaji told The Times of India.

Both Saini and Gurbani are presently playing in the ongoing Ranji Trophy final for Delhi and Vidarbha respectively. It is their performances in the competition, which has been brilliant and it would be surprising if the duo does not get picked in the IPL 2018 auction on January 27-28 in Bengaluru.

Gurbani has timed his bowling performances brilliantly as he has been sensational with the red ball in his hand in the last few matches. He has taken 33 wickets in the last four matches so far and the Ranji final is not over yet.

Gurbani's ability to swing will be an important factor, which might prompt franchise to sign the 24-year-old. Make no mistake, Saini also has some brilliant qualities with the ball, and it is the pace with which he bowls that can help him get an IPL contract.