Since its advent in 2008, Indian Premier League has been a huge success and the competition is becoming even bigger with each edition. No wonder businessmen want to be a part of this cash-rich league in India.

However, when it comes to the next edition in 2018, two teams – Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions, will be missing out as they featured in 2016 and 2017. They had come into the IPL replacing the then suspended Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. CSK and RR teams were suspended for two seasons due to their involvement in betting and spot-fixing case.

RPS owner Sanjiv Goenka seems to have enjoyed his two-year stint with the league despite his team's mixed bag performance. RPS might have been poor in their first season, failing to qualify for the Playoffs, but his team were sensational in the last season, reaching the finals in only their second season.

After seeing his team do so well, it might be unfortunate that RPS will not be able to feature in IPL 2018 as the Board of Control for Cricket in India wants only eight teams.

But, do not be surprised if Goenka goes out of his way and tries to buy one of the existing teams in the IPL. When asked about it, he did not completely rule out. "It wouldn't be right for me to say anything, except that I enjoyed my two years in the league," The Telegraph quoted Goenka as saying.

When it comes to sports, Goenka wants to be an active part in the existing leagues. He is a co-owner of the Kolkata-based team in the ISL, ATK, who has been one of the popular teams. Hence, Kolkata Knight Riders could be his liking, but one wonders if Shah Rukh Khan, who has developed a sense of love with the franchise and the city, will be willing to sell.

It would be better if he takes a look at teams that are not doing financially well and try to buy them. Kings XI Punjab, who have been rumoured in the past to sell some major stakes as well, can be a likely option.