Sunrisers Hyderabad seems to have conducted one of the best businesses in the IPL 2017 Players Auction in February by signing Afghanistan's Rashid Khan. The leggie showed his class in his second IPL match against Gujarat Lions by picking up three wickets for only 19 runs.

Rashid was in absolute control of his bowling. The Afghan player was mixing it well to trouble the GL batsmen, who were not able to pick Rashid out of his hand.

The leggie was asked to bowl in the fifth over even when the field restrictions were on, but that did not have any effect on his bowling as Rashid was fantastic. Brendon McCullum was the first of his wickets, leg before wicket, and it could have been two-in-two balls had David Warner held on to a catch at slip, which would have sent GL skipper Suresh Raina back for a golden duck.

Rashid constantly asked questions to the GL batsmen. The Afghanistan bowler was amazing throughout, and also managed to dismiss Aaron Finch and Suresh Raina, both leg before, which suggested that they were not able to read his deliveries well.

Even in his final over of the spell, Rashid was accurate, mixing it brilliantly, beating the batsmen all ends up. He could have picked up his fourth wicket in the second last ball of his spell, but Karthik was lucky as his edge went for a four as there was no one in first slip. However, Rashid finished his spell of four overs, conceding 19 runs only, and the commentators were also in awe of the 18-year-old.

Even in his first match of the IPL, against RCB, the leggie took two wickets too. Such kind of performances will help a long way in Afghanistan cricket.

Twitter reaction

Amazing talent young Rashid Khan of Afghanistan. #SRHvGL #ipl. Lions looking toothless. — ?PinnerFox? (@DarshinL) April 9, 2017

#SRHvGL #IPL2017

Retweet if #rashid khan looks like updated version of Shane Warne — YashRaj (@damnherocks) April 9, 2017

Rashid Khan proves associate nations also have world class player #IPL2017 #SRHvGL — सुदिप सेढाई (@sudip_9) April 9, 2017

#Afg master of googlies @rashidkhan_19, dismisses 3 wickets. Excellent job — Hadid Misbah (@hadidkhan721) April 9, 2017