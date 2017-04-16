Two struggling teams of IPL 2017 -- Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) – are set for a massive encounter in Bengaluru on Sunday. With just one win each, RCB and RPS will be looking to come with an all-round performance to pick their second win of IPL 2017.

With the pitch in Bengaluru slow and dry in RCB's last home match, it could be a tricky affair on Sunday.

Here is how Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) Match 17 could go.

If RCB bat first

Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle are aware of the slow and dry nature of the pitch. They start to score runs up-front with the new and hard ball as it would be difficult later on. They score 40 runs in the first six overs, which is good on this playing surface.

Adam Zampa and Imran Tahir are bowling in tandem. The Australian picks up Gayle in his first over while Kohli hangs around for the next few overs before Tahir traps him leg before. AB De Villiers and Kedar Jadhav are cautious, to begin with, and deal in singles. They reach 105 runs after the completion of the 16th over.

De Villiers cuts loose and the South African hits the RPS bowlers all around the park to score 55 runs in the last four overs to post 160 runs.

RPS openers – Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathi face Samuel Badree in the first six overs, and the West Indian sprays his magic, dismissing both the players in the first six overs.

Smith is still at the batting crease along with Ben Stokes, who dishes out some aggressive shots. The two are going on at a decent rate.

Yuzvendra Chahal impresses with the ball as he sends the big fish Smith back to the dugout, and Stokes follows next in the 12th over.

MS Dhoni is under pressure as they need around 70 runs with eight overs remaining. Dhoni fails to make any impact as he is out for 10 runs, and the lower order crumbles to help RCB emerge victorious.

If RPS bat first

Rahane and Tripathi are not finding it too easy against Badree, who is bowling a tight line and length. Along with Badree, Tymal Mills, with his pace and variations is making life tough for the openers. The RPS opening pair only scores 38 runs in the first six overs.

With Rahane out, RPS decide to promote Dhoni, who yet again fails, scores six runs only. Smith and Rahane score some important runs to help RPS reach 100 runs in the 15th over. Rahane is gone, but Stokes brings his A class game to the middle with the bat as he unleashes his big shots to help RPS score 145 runs in 20 overs.

RCB lose Gayle early, and the onus falls on Kohli and ABD. The two superstars of RCB play their normal game despite the dry surface, where the ball is not coming easily onto the bat.

The class of Kohli and ABD shines through, as they look in complete control of the match, scoring 100 runs in the 14th over.

Though both the batsmen fall in the 15th over, Jadhav and Mandeep see them through to win their second match of IPL 2017.