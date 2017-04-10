The Royal Challengers Bangalore have not played the quality of cricket that one saw last season, dominating teams left, right and centre with their star batsmen delivering the goods. The reason for that is RCB are missing some of their key stars including KL Rahul (ruled out), Virat Kohli (road to recovery) and AB De Villiers, who could play his first match in IPL 2017, against Kings XI Punjab in Indore on Monday.

While RCB have lost one and won one, the Kings XI Punjab started brilliantly, beating Rising Pune Supergiant in their opening encounter. KXIP, under the new leadership of Glenn Maxwell, will hope to go all the way, and this match against RCB is going to be a huge test for them. A win here could give them the confidence to take on any team in IPL 2017.

Can KXIP win back-to-back matches or will Shane Watson and co get their A game going in Indore?

Here is a look at the key players from both teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chris Gayle

The West Indian is one of the best match-winners in the RCB line-up, but the big left-hander is yet to fire in IPL 2017. One thing for sure is that Gayle is due for a big score. If Gayle gets going, he is someone who will destroy the opponents with his big hits, and also demoralise KXIP. The RCB opener has to apply more, stay at the crease, and runs will flow from his bat. Gayle, along with his teammates, knows it is just a matter of time before his bat does the talking.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Wrist spinners have been a huge success in the initial few matches of IPL for all teams, and RCB also have a gem of a leggie in the form of Chahal, who has a good variety in his armoury. With KXIP batting looking strong, Chahal will have to deliver the goods during the middle overs or whenever he is asked to bowl, even during the powerplays. If Chahal can get a few of their foreign players like Glenn Maxwell and David Miller, RCB could be on the front foot.

Kings XI Punjab

Glenn Maxwell

The Australian, without a shadow of doubt, is one of the best T20 cricketers, as his explosive batting suits the format. Maxwell played a match-winning knock against RPS to help his team emerge victorious. The question remains – can he be consistent? With Maxwell leading KXIP, there is a serious need for the Aussie to score and inspire other players in the team to perform against RCB too. His performance could have a direct impact on the result too.

Sandeep Sharma

The KXIP's opening bowler is known for his swing bowling, and with RCB possessing a good batting line-up, Sandeep should be spot on with his line and length. He needs to have a perfect plan against the dangerous Gayle. Maxwell will want him to remove Gayle early, and make early inroads. If he does so and takes a few wickets with the new ball, KXIP can go for the kill and use his full quota of four overs straight away.