The shortest format of the game, T20 has been a great hit all over the world with crowd pouring in numbers to watch an entertaining brand of cricket. People involved with the sport are trying to find ways to make this format even more popular, and Spartan Sports, sporting gear and equipment company wants MS Dhoni to use coloured cricket bat in IPL 2017.

This might just be a recommendation from the company to Dhoni, who had signed a huge bat endorsement deal in 2013. After which one began to see Dhoni using 'Spartan' stickers on his bat. Now, it remains to be seen if he will change from his traditional bats to coloured bat for IPL 2017.

One does not see any surprise that the company has suggested him the coloured bat, as he is one of the most influential cricketers in the world.

"Dhoni is more than welcome to use a coloured bat (in IPL). He is such an amazing role model, influential cricketer and kids look up to him," Deccan Chronicle quoted Cameron Merchant, cricket manager, Spartan Sports quoted as saying.

"We thought how can we make the game even more exciting and appealing for the fans and kids and make them smile. If it gets kids enjoying the game and participating in cricket then we are happy."

However, such kind of coloured bats has been used in other competition, as it was also witnessed in the ongoing Big Bash League, where West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell, who plays for Sydney Thunder used it too. But the player was banned from using the bat as marks were noticed on the ball. Merchant was quite surprised how that actually happened.

"We are unsure how Russell's bat had marks on ball but we have gone to precautionary measures and quality control to make sure that it is completely covered so that at no time will the ball come in contact with any colour," Merchant said.

The company is working closely with Cricket Australia to meet their standards of a black bat as well.