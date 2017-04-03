Mumbai Indians are one of the most successful teams in IPL, winning the title twice in 2013 and 2015, while reaching the playoffs in five of the last six editions. The franchise will be keen to carry on that form in IPL 2017. Skipper Rohit Sharma is not looking too far ahead, but wants his team to strive for consistency.

They were below par last season, and there is a serious need for the team to learn from last season's mistakes. Mumbai Indians were inconsistent, which meant they failed to make it to the top four.

With the IPL 2017 set to take place over 53 days, being consistent for such a long period might be a tad difficult, but then if you have to win the coveted prize, one has to go the extra mile. They have major ammunitions in their bag including Rohit, Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga to win the IPL 2017 title.

"It's a long tournament, can't think about too far head. We will have to break it into two parts. First, look into first half and concentrate on it. Yes, last year was a little disappointing. We were not consistent enough in whatever we were doing. We played one brilliant game and then we were off a little in another. If you want to win the tournament you can't be inconsistent," DNA quoted Rohit as saying.

Rohit will need to play an integral role with the bat if they are to win IPL 2017. However, the player has been away from the game due to his thigh injury last year. After coming back to fitness, he has only played two matches for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

But, if one has been following Rohit Sharma's IPL career closely, he has been one of the most consistent performers over the years, scoring 3874 runs in 142 IPL matches. Mumbai Indians will look forward to another great season from their skipper in IPL 2017 as well.