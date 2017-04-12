The Mumbai Indians are set to welcome the defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and the home team will look to beat David Warner-led side on Wednesday.

It is not impossible, but from the way SRH have played the first two matches, it will take some doing for Rohit Sharma and his team to collect two points against Hyderabad.

With both teams comprising of some wonderful players in all departments, the fans are in for a cracker of a match.

Here is a look at players who could make a difference.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma

The 'hitman' of India cricket has had an off-colour IPl 2017 so far. The flamboyant batsman will be desperate to come up with goods against SRH after a string of sub par performances. He might even consider to promote himself up the order to reverse his fortunes and provide a solid platform for the middle-order. Meanwhile, SRH is aware of the threat Rohit poses, especially when he is due for a big score.

Lasith Malinga

The ace bowler of Mumbai Indians can make both the old ball and new ball do the talking. His varieties are still a nightmare for any batsmen. The Sri Lankan pacer will play a vital role in the SRH game. If Malinga can make early inroads into the strong Hyderabad batting line-up, MI will be able to bundle out SRH for a low total.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner

The Australian has been in good form in IPl 2017. His onslaught against Gujarat Lions in the last match (45-ball 76) is a testimony to the left-hander's sublime touch. The Aussie will be eager to take on Mumbai Indians bowlers. Look out for an interesting battle when Warner faces the likes of Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rashid Khan

The leggie has been SRH's main strike bowler in IPL 2017 picking up wickets at regular intervals. Warner will count on the Afghanistan bowler to contain runs in the middle overs and tear into the Mumbai Indian line-up. Expect MI batsmen to do their homework to tackle the variations of Rashid. This could prove to be Rashid's biggest tests in his IPL career so far.