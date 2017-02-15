Former India team cricketer is set to be appointed as the coach of Gujarat Lions ahead of IPL 2017, NDTV has reported on Wednesday. Sources have reportedly claimed to the Indian media outlet that the 36-year-old is currently at the final stages of talks with the team management.

And Kaif's appointment as the next Gujarat Lions coach can get official by the end of the day.

Gujarat Lions, skippered by Suresh Raina, appointed Australian veteran cricketer Brad Hodge as their coach last season. However, it seems that the 42-year-old is not willing to continuing his association with the IPL side.

Kaif, who was an excellent fielder in his prime with the India cricket team, last featured for the national team in Test cricket and ODIs in the year 2016. He hasn't played any T20I.

He has been a prominent figure in the Indian Premier League in the initial years of the cricket tournament. Kaif won the first edition of IPL with Rajasthan Royals in 2008. Kaif was thereafter bought by Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore, for whom he featured for the final time in the IPL in 2013.