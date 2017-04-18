Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore were below par in IPL 2017 so far. With both teams winning one match each, GL and RCB need to up their game when they come face to face in Rajkot.

Both teams are packed with match winners. However, Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers have not been able to deliver as a unit in the tenth edition of IPL. The big guns from Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore have to fire in Rajkot to get back to the winning ways.

Here is a look at key players from both teams.

Gujarat Lions

Brendon McCullum

The big-hitter from New Zealand has been in good form for GL, scoring 49 and 64 in his last two matches, and McCullum has to be at his best once again against RCB. McCullum should look to provide the perfect base for the batsmen to follow, and the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Aaron Finch can power the team to a good total. If he gets going, the opener can demoralise RCB bowlers and put GL in a position of advantage

Ravindra Jadeja

After an impressive home season for India, GL are counting on his bowling skills to trouble the opponents. However, Jadeja is struggling with the ball and has only picked up one wicket. The slow-left armer should mount pressure, not give RCB any freebies, and look to shine against the visitors.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli

The RCB skipper has looked in good touch in IPL 2017 after missing the first three games of the competition due to a shoulder injury. Though he scored 62 and 28 in two matches, Kohli has not been able to help his team cross the finishing line. Kohli alone can't be blamed for Bangalore's poor outings, but he has to shoulder maximum responsibility and stay at the crease more. His time at the middle is directly proporional to RCB's chances of beating Gujarat Lions.

Samuel Badree

The West Indian leggie is brilliant with the new ball even with the field restrictions on. He makes run-scoring difficult and picks up wickets in regular intervals. Badree, who is full of confidence, could unsettle the top-heavy batting line up of GL if he manages to take two to three wickets in the first six overs. The leggie has taken five wickets, including a hat-trick in two IPL 2017 matches.