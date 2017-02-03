IPL 2017 is just a little over two months away, with the tournament set to begin on April 5, and the excitement has already begun. The cash-rich T20 league is one of the most popular sporting leagues in the world, which witnesses top players from all around the world getting involved in some quality cricket.

Ben Stokes will earn mega deal, says Yuvraj Singh

One such foreign player, England's Sam Billings, who represents Delhi Daredevils, might have been disappointed with England's results in India in all formats (England lost the Test, ODI and T20 series), but is looking forward to the IPL. The T20 opener took to Twitter to express his IPL excitement, and also praised the passion of India cricket fans.

Always amazing playing in India, passion for the game 2nd to none. Not results wanted but always learning! ?? excited 4 @IPL ! thanks all?? — Sam Billings (@sambillings) February 2, 2017

Billings made his IPL debut last season, and the England international could not deliver with the bat much. He could not really get going and unleash his dangerous strokes. But, the right-hander will hope for some great things in IPL 2017 after his experience last year. More than that, Billings must have gained huge experience after being a part of the England team in India recently.

His record of 88 runs from five matches has not been impressive, but the Delhi Daredevils are aware of his ability to keep wickets, score quick runs and help the franchise pick up some important wins. Hence, they must have decided to retain Billings. After being shown faith, it is time for Billing to repay Delhi Daredevils with a good season. However, Delhi Daredevils also needs to give him good chances to play in IPL 2017.

As of now, there are only two English players in IPl 2017. Billings and Jos Buttler were retained by Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians respectively.

The IPL 2017 auction, which was slated for Saturday, has been postponed to late February, and Billings will hope that some of his England colleagues will also join the IPL party, by getting picked up in the auction. Ben Stokes is one of the most-sought after players for the IPL 2017 auction, and cricketers like Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Chris Jordan and Alex Hales are hoping to have a major pay day during the auctions too.