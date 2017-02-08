The IPL 2017 auction, originally scheduled to take place on February 4, has been postponed to the 20th of this month.

Franchises are always looking for big stars and in-form players to pick up during the auction, which gives the stars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 a chance to shine and impress IPL teams in the hope of bagging a mega deal at the auction.

Will Afghanistan star Mohammad Shahzad get IPL 10 contract?



The second edition of the PSL is set to start from Thursday, with five teams participating for the title. There are a number of foreigners in all teams, and some of them have already agreed to participate in the IPL 2017 auction.

However, these PSL 2017 stars do not have much time to make an impression. They will have to perform big in the first 10 days of the competition, with the IPL 2017 auction set for 20 February. Here is a look at some of the players who could create a storm in PSL 2017, and earn an IPL 2017 contract.

Brad Haddin (Islamabad United)

The former Australian wicket-keeper is a quality batsman as well. IPL 2017 teams may have looked at the player, but his base price of Rs1.5 cr could be a turn off for many teams. However, if the 39-year-old player can show his skills in the PSL, IPL teams might be tempted to pick such an experienced and a quality player.

Tymal Mills (Quetta Gladiators)

The English cricketer has already shown his credentials with the ball in the recently concluded India vs England series. The left-arm pacer has good variety in his armoury, and can be more than useful with the new ball, as well as the old in the death overs. He could be one of the sought-after bowlers at the IPL 2017 auction, and Mills can make his price shoot up with good performances in PSL 2017.

Thisara Perera (Quetta Gladiators)

What does the short format require? A cricketer who can play the big shots and take wickets. This is what exactly the Sri Lankan all-rounder is capable of. Perera has been out of action from international cricket, and the PSL 2017 gives him a wonderful platform to showcase his skill, and give the IPL franchises a reason to sign him.

Chris Jordan (Peshawar Zalmi)

One wonders if Royal Challengers Bangalore did the smart thing by letting the death overs specialist go ahead of IPL 2017. One team's loss is another's gain, should be the saying for the team that picks him. The pacer has been a regular for England in their T20 side, and a good performance in PSL 2017 will only help his case further at the IPL 2017 auction.

Jason Roy (Lahore Qalandars)

This English opener is already said to be on the radar of some IPL 2017 teams, and why not. Roy loves taking on bowlers, hitting them all around the ground and making use of fielding restrictions. He can surely take PSL 2017 by storm and create a bidding war for his signature at the IPL 2017 auction.