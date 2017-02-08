Delhi batsman Mohit Ahlawat became an overnight sensation after he took the world by storm by becoming the first person to score 300 runs in a T20 match on Tuesday. The 21-year old achieved the feat, scoring 300 runs from 72 balls, in a local competition in New Delhi, while playing for Maavi XI. The record, unheard in cricket circles, is here to stay for a long time.

This player will create a bidding war in IPL 2017 auction

The stupendous innings has put a spotlight on Mohit. With IPL 2017 auction around the corner, he could not have timed his innings better. Irrespective of how big or small the ground is or the opponents for that matter, scoring 300 runs in 72 balls, including 39 sixes and 14 fours, is no mean feat.

However, the batsman does not feel his innings will help earn him an IPL contract, though he hopes Delhi batsman Gautam Gambhir, who plays for Kolkat Knight Riders in the IPL, has taken note of his special innings.

"I have to believe that I have done this, I hope Gauti bhaiyya took note of this. Yes, I have put my name in IPL auction but I am not sure if this knock will help make people notice me. I am eager to prove my worth," ABP Live quoted Ahlawat as saying.

It remains to be seen if Gambhir, who has reportedly been impressed with Ahlawat in the past, will put in a good word for him with Kolkata Knight Riders higher-ups. However, his poor track record in first class cricket– five runs in three matches– could spell trouble.

As of now, 799 cricketers have made it to the list of IPL 2017 auction. But the list will be pruned down before the weekend deadline.