MS Dhoni has not been in good form of late for Rising Pune Supergiant, as he has struggled with scores of 5, 11, 5 and 28 in IPL 2017. Even former India captain Sourav Ganguly questioned if Dhoni is still a good T20 player as well. But, Dhoni has received some backing from one of the greats of world cricket, Shane Warne.

The Australian, via his tweet, said that there is no need for Dhoni to prove anything to anyone. Shane had some words of praise for Dhoni, who he believes is a great captain as well.

Dhoni helped India win the 2007 World T20 and the ICC World Cup in 2011 as well.

.@msdhoni does not have to prove anything to anyone, he's class & a wonderful player in all formats. MS is also a great captain & inspires ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) April 18, 2017

Though Warne may consider him to be a great skipper, RPS owners do not seem to be think alike as Dhoni was also removed from his captaincy ahead of IPL 2017. Steve Smith replaced Dhoni as the RPS skipper for the current season.

Even if we look at Dhoni's record as an IPL player and captain, it is tremendous. The wicket-keeper batsman has scored 3,299 runs in 146 matches, and won many games on his own too. He also helped now defunct Chennai Super Kings win two IPL titles.

However, it is time for Dhoni to shine in the future matches of IPL 2017. With such kind words coming from the Australian, former RPS skipper will be keen to please him with some great innings.

During the last match, one witnessed glimpses of big-hitting Dhoni, who even struck the ball outside the stadium against Royal Challengers Bangalore. But, his innings did not last long, scoring 28 runs, which happens to be his highest score in IPL 2017.