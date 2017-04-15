Delhi Daredevils go into their third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 on Saturday as they get set to host their neighbours Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The lucrative cricket competition this season, returns for the first time at the national capital.

Either side need a win to bag a good place for themselves in the table, at the moment.

TEAM NEWS

While Kings XI Punjab enjoyed a bright start to the season and they were the joint table toppers alongwith Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), their latest defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday in their first match of the season at the Eden Gardens, pushed the Virender Sehwag-mentored side below in the standings.

The Delhi Daredevils, meanwhile, enter this match at the back of a morale-boosing 97-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant, tipped as one of the favourites of the competition.

It was a brilliant show by Sanju Samson as the Indian cricketer notched up 102 runs off 63 balls (eight fours, five sixes), while the veteran Zaheer Khan picked up three wickets and leggie Amit Mishra too, bagged three wickets in the match.

If Delhi do continue this continue, this might turn out to be the season for them. But over the last nine seasons of the IPL, we have seen Delhi Daredevils faltering time and again, following jist one or two good matches.

Complacency, therefore, should not at all get in their head and Zaheer Khan has the task of asking his side not to get carried away with the initial success.

Match schedule

Date: April 15

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Live streaming & TV information

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD (Tamil, Telugu, Bengali), Sony Max (Hindi). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming:Willow TV Online.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 3. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.