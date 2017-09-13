Apple unveiled the most-anticipated iPhone, iPhone X, on Tuesday at the newly-built Steve Jobs Theater. Most rumours about the new super phone turned out to be true, so did the price of Rs 1 lakh. This was the biggest news besides the iPhone X's incredible features like edge to edge display, revamped design, AR integration, improvements to the camera, chipset and more.

Still, Rs 1 lakh for an iPhone or any smartphone isn't a widely accepted notion. Apple launched the iPhone X for Rs 89,000, which is the entry level model with 64GB storage, and the higher end variant with 256GB costs Rs 1,02,000. It is the most expensive iPhone ever made.

The iPhone X comes with an edge-to-edge display, wireless charging sans the Home button. It has an OLED display with 458ppi – highest in any iPhone – and Apple calls it "Super Retina" display. The Home button's Touch ID (fingerprint scanner) is replaced by FaceID, which scans your face to unlock the iPhone X.

The phone packs a bundle of sensors and cameras at the top of the phone. There's the standard front camera, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. But new additions such as Infrared camera, Flood illuminator, microphone, a speaker and Dot projector are packed at the top notch. The camera is made up of two 12MP sensors placed vertically with OIS and quad-LED True Tone flash. On the front, you'll find a 7MP FaceTime camera.

It is natural Apple's fandom will help the company ship numerous units of the iPhone X, but Twitter doesn't miss out on an opportunity for a good troll, EVER.

iPhone X is really expensive, and I can't afford it. So I'll just wait for iPhone 14, that's the time I can afford an iPhone X. Lol #iPhoneX pic.twitter.com/g8hdUK1QfD — luckywolf (@luckywolf6) September 13, 2017

The only way 2 make sure that ur girl is not going to go through ur new iPhone X while u asleep ?? pic.twitter.com/cJ27dHh8Lj — Young Black King ?♠ (@pyepar) September 13, 2017

the iPhone X has face recognition so these girls aren't gonna be able to unlock their phones when they take their makeup off #iPhoneX — kurls (@pvssionfrvit) September 13, 2017

APPLE STORE: So how are you paying the IPHONE X



ME: pic.twitter.com/0j9bas55yL — ••laliz•• (@andrea_alvarezx) September 12, 2017

Me unlocking my friend's iPhone X with Face ID so I can get to their Apple Pay #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ZZnL0lYWEl — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 12, 2017