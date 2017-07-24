We know that Apple is planning to launch its flagship iPhone 8 along with iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus in the third quarter of this year, most probably in September, but not much has been heard of the iPhone SE successor though the original version did better than expected in the market. Chinese analyst Pan Jiutang claimed that it might take some time for Apple to come up with a new iPhone SE handset, but it has now emerged that the prediction could be wrong.

The iPhone SE successor, which could come as iPhone SEs, iPhone SE2, iPhone SEC or any other name, could be released by the end of next month, that is August, according to French website iGeneration. It went on to say that the upcoming handset could come with a price tag of €399 (around $400) against the price of the original version at €489 ($500).

The authenticity of the report is yet to be ascertained but if it turns out to be true, it will certainly catch the attention of the iPhone lovers and those who prefer smaller screen mobile phones. The iPhone SE was released in the first quarter of 2016 when there was a craze for big screen smartphones but it beat the odds and found takers. So, it will be interesting to see its successor with superior features, and that too at a possible cheaper price.

It may be mentioned that the original iPhone SE sports a 4-inch retina display with 1,136x640 pixels (326 ppi pixel density), powered by an A9 chip, and runs iOS 9.3.2 (upgradable to iOS 10.3.2). It has a 2GB RAM, a 64GB internal memory, a 12MP iSight main camera with f/2.2 aperture, 29mm lens, 1.22 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, a 1.2MP front-snapper with f/2.4 aperture and 31mm lens, and a 1,624mAh battery.