Coolpad has just launched the Cool M7 in China, which is an iPhone 7 Plus look-alike featuring the design elements of the flagship Apple handset. However, there is still no word about the phone's international availability from the Chinese company.

The Chinese smartphone mimics the iPhone 7 Plus in many ways with the sole exception of the dual camera setup. The iPhone 7 Plus sports a dual rear camera while the Cool M7 features a single 12MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash, besides a 13MP fixed-focus front-facing selfie camera.

Coming to the design language, the Coolpad Cool M7 flaunts tapered and rounded edges on a metal unibody structure for a premium feel as well as looks. The smartphone is one of the sleekest in the market measuring just 6.9mm in thickness and weighing barely 152g.

The circular shaped physical Home button is placed on the front (along with an integrated fingerprint scanner) just below the 5.5-inch full HD display that features the 2.5D curved glass protection on top.

Apart from the camera and LED flash, the M7's rear panel sports the company's trademark 'Cool' logo. Under its hood, the Cool M7 is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2GHz and paired with 4GB of RAM. The Coolpad phone features just 64GB of internal storage without any microSD option for expansion.

Powered by Cool UI 8.0, the handset runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery. The new UI brings a unique Dock bar to the phone alongside a plethora of interesting features.

On the connectivity front, the Cool M7 offers hyvbrid dual SIM, GPS, 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, USB type C port and Bluetooth 4.1.

The Coolpad Cool M7 will be available in two colour variants at launch namely, black and blue. The device is expected to go on sale for 2,699 Yuan (Rs. 26,000 approx) in its home country starting August 26. Prospective buyers may go ahead and pre-register for the Cool M7 right away.