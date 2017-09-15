On September 12, Apple unveiled three new iPhones, including the premium iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus that are powered by iOS 11, the latest major version of the company's mobile operating system. While iOS 11, which will be release to the public on September 19, has many new features and improvements, iOS jailbreak developers will still be looking at breaking the codes once it is made available for download.

We haven't seen any major jailbreak release ever since iOS 10.2 was jailbroken in January. However, a group of security researchers had recently demonstrated a functional jailbreak for iOS 11 beta 2 and iOS 10.3.2 at a mobile security conference in Shanghai, China in June.

Since developers were able to compromise an iOS 11 beta, it's safe to assume that a fully-developed iOS 11 jailbreak could also be released in days to come. It was unclear if the iOS 10.3.2 and iOS 11 jailbreaks demoed at the event were only for research purposes, but the fact that iOS 11 was jailbroken gave us hope that a jailbreak would be developed if the exploits used by the hackers are not patched.

While Apple has rolled 10 beta versions of the iOS 11, it's not confirmed if the company has already fixed the exploit that led Liang Chen of Tencent Keen Lab to develop the iOS 11 jailbreak tool, according to iPhone Hacks.

iOS jailbreak developer Luca Todesco, famous by his Twitter handle @qwertyoruiop, released the first iOS 10 jailbreak called Yalu in December 2016. The tool was compatible with only select 64-bit devices like the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

In January, Todesco came up with a more stable version of the Yalu jailbreak tool for iOS 10.2, which supported all 64-bit devices, excluding the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The tool, however, had some limitations. For example, it was a semi-untethered jailbreak, requiring users to run it again to re-jailbreak their iOS devices if they are rebooted.

Apple apparently patched the Yalu jailbreak exploit in iOS 10.2.1 and iOS 10.3 firmware updates, because of which there has not been any jailbreak for iOS 10.2.1 or later versions of the operating system.