The world is set to celebrate International Women's Day 2017 on March 8. While there are various ways to celebrate the day, songs can always add more colour to the celebration.

There are a number of Hindi songs that highlight the beauty and power of women folk. Not just from Bollywood, there are many singles, dedicated to the fairer sex, that are entertaining as well as empowering.

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2017, here is a compilation of top Hindi songs, some peppy and some inspiring, that suit the playlist:

1) Girls Like to Swing: From movie Dil Dhadakne Do, it is a peppy song that will set the celebratory mood instantly.

2) Hum To Aise Hain: This is a fun-filled track from Laaga Chunari Mein Daag.

3) O Womaniya: This is another much popular track from Gangs Of Wasseypur.

4) Aan Meri Main Tumko Na Chhune Dungi: It is a powerful song from Mardani that reflects the strength of women.

5) Ziddi Dil: From the film Mary Kom, it is one of the most inspiring songs.

6) Badal Pe Paon Hain: It is another beautiful song from Chak De India for all the ambitious ladies out there.

7) Paree Hoon Main: Sung by Suneeta Rao, it is a melodious song.

8) Yeh Meri Kahaani: This slow track highlights the sacrifices that women folk make happily.

9) Jiya Re: From Jab Tak Hai Jaan, it is a feel-good song that symbolises freedom of women.

10) Patakha Guddi: From the film Highway, it is a much popular song.